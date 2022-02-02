School closings for Wednesday, February 2nd:
Atchison USD-409
Avenue City R-IX (online instruction)
Buchanan Co. R-IV (AMI class schedule)
Cameron R-I
Doniphan West USD-111
East Buchanan C-I
Helen M. Davis State School
Highland Community College Technical Center
King City R-I
Lathrop R-II
Maysville R-I
Metropolitan Community College
Mid-Buchanan R-V
Missouri Western State University
North Andrew R-VI
North Daviess R-III
Osborn R-0
Pattonsburg R-II (2 hour late start)
Riverside Unified School District 114
Savannah R-III (no AMI plan)
St. Joseph Catholic Schools
St. Joseph Christian
St. Joseph School District (no remote learning)
St. Paul Lutheran School & Preschool
Troy 429
Union Star R-II
West Platte School District