 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

School Closings

  • 0
school closings

School closings for Wednesday, February 2nd:

Atchison USD-409

Avenue City R-IX (online instruction)

Buchanan Co. R-IV (AMI class schedule)

Cameron R-I

Doniphan West USD-111

East Buchanan C-I

Helen M. Davis State School

Highland Community College Technical Center

King City R-I

Lathrop R-II

Maysville R-I

Metropolitan Community College

Mid-Buchanan R-V

Missouri Western State University

North Andrew R-VI

North Daviess R-III

Osborn R-0

Pattonsburg R-II (2 hour late start)

Riverside Unified School District 114

Savannah R-III (no AMI plan)

St. Joseph Catholic Schools

St. Joseph Christian

St. Joseph School District (no remote learning)

St. Paul Lutheran School & Preschool

Troy 429

Union Star R-II

West Platte School District

Tags

Recommended for you