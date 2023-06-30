Semi-truck driver was ‘actively using’ TikTok during fatal collision, charged with manslaughter, officials say

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 424 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL KANSAS JOHNSON KS IN NORTHEAST KANSAS ATCHISON KS LEAVENWORTH WYANDOTTE IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MISSOURI COOPER HOWARD PETTIS SALINE IN NORTH CENTRAL MISSOURI CALDWELL CARROLL CHARITON RANDOLPH IN NORTHWEST MISSOURI BUCHANAN CLINTON IN WEST CENTRAL MISSOURI CASS CLAY JACKSON JOHNSON MO LAFAYETTE PLATTE RAY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATCHISON, BELTON, BOONVILLE, BRAYMER, BRECKENRIDGE, BRUNSWICK, CAMERON, CARROLLTON, CONCORDIA, EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, FAYETTE, FORT LEAVENWORTH, GLADSTONE, GLASGOW, HAMILTON, HARRISONVILLE, HIGGINSVILLE, INDEPENDENCE, KANSAS CITY, KANSAS CITY KANSAS, KEARNEY, KEYTESVILLE, LANSING, LATHROP, LAWSON, LEAVENWORTH, LENEXA, LEXINGTON, LIBERTY, MARSHALL, MOBERLY, NEW FRANKLIN, ODESSA, OLATHE, OVERLAND PARK, PARKVILLE, PLATTE CITY, PLATTSBURG, PLEASANT HILL, POLO, RAYMORE, RICHMOND, RIVERSIDE, SALISBURY, SEDALIA, SHAWNEE, ST. JOSEPH, ST. JOSEPH AIRPORT, STANLEY, WARRENSBURG, WEATHERBY LAKE, AND WESTON.