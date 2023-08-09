Serious Crash in Grundy County

Grundy County, MO; According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, on August 8th at 9 pm a 56 year old man, Richard Tharp from Spickard, Missouri was driving westbound on route B when an animal entered the roadway.
Tharp's motorcycle hit the animal and Tharp was ejected from the motorcycle.
The motorcycle came to a rest off the north side of Route B and landed on its side.
Tharp landed in the eastbound lane of Route B, when authorities came onto the scene, Tharp was flown to MU in Columbia via MU Air Evac with serious injuries.