Serious Single Vehicle Crash in Atchison County

Atchison County, MO; According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a single vehicle crash occurred on August 27th on northbound I-29 at the 118th mile marker around 4 pm.
Courtney Crawford, 26, from Eatonton, Georgia was driving north on I-29 when she traveled off of the roadway briefly, when she returned to the roadway the vehicle overturned onto the passenger side and game to rest across the north lanes and east shoulder.
Crawford, who was not wearing a seat belt, sustained serious injuries and was taken by Holt Atchison ambulance to Grapevine Community Hospital.