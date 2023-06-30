Severe Storm Thursday Morning Left Damage In Its Wake

(Missouri) Early Thursday morning a severe storm went through Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri. Several counties were impacted by extreme winds and thrashing rain which led to damaged trees, power outages were reported in mass by Evergy and United Electric Cooperative, and electric poles being down.
According to United Electric Cooperative, there were in total 90 outages, 76 broken poles, and 1,658 members affected. "This storm rolled through unexpectedly, but I continue to be amazed by the quick response of our employees and the support of our membership" United Electric Cooperative's CEO Jim Bagley said.
In Bethany, Missouri, The First Assembly of God Church has opened a shelter at 6 pm, for those affected by the storm. No proof of address is required though you are asked to bring any clothes, toiletries, bedding, and other essentials you may need for your stay.
As of 12 pm Friday, the shelter closed but, in a press release sent out by The American Red Cross, anyone still impacted is encouraged to contact the Red Cross at 1-800-Red-Cross.