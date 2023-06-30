 Skip to main content
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
424 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL KANSAS

JOHNSON KS

IN NORTHEAST KANSAS

ATCHISON KS           LEAVENWORTH           WYANDOTTE

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL MISSOURI

COOPER                HOWARD                PETTIS
SALINE

IN NORTH CENTRAL MISSOURI

CALDWELL              CARROLL               CHARITON
RANDOLPH

IN NORTHWEST MISSOURI

BUCHANAN              CLINTON

IN WEST CENTRAL MISSOURI

CASS                  CLAY                  JACKSON
JOHNSON MO            LAFAYETTE             PLATTE
RAY

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATCHISON, BELTON, BOONVILLE, BRAYMER,
BRECKENRIDGE, BRUNSWICK, CAMERON, CARROLLTON, CONCORDIA,
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, FAYETTE, FORT LEAVENWORTH, GLADSTONE, GLASGOW,
HAMILTON, HARRISONVILLE, HIGGINSVILLE, INDEPENDENCE, KANSAS CITY,
KANSAS CITY KANSAS, KEARNEY, KEYTESVILLE, LANSING, LATHROP,
LAWSON, LEAVENWORTH, LENEXA, LEXINGTON, LIBERTY, MARSHALL,
MOBERLY, NEW FRANKLIN, ODESSA, OLATHE, OVERLAND PARK, PARKVILLE,
PLATTE CITY, PLATTSBURG, PLEASANT HILL, POLO, RAYMORE, RICHMOND,
RIVERSIDE, SALISBURY, SEDALIA, SHAWNEE, ST. JOSEPH,
ST. JOSEPH AIRPORT, STANLEY, WARRENSBURG, WEATHERBY LAKE,
AND WESTON.

Severe Storm Thursday Morning Left Damage In Its Wake

  Updated
  • 0
Severe Storm Thursday Morning Left Damage In Its Wake

(Missouri) Early Thursday morning a severe storm went through Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri. Several counties were impacted by extreme winds and thrashing rain which led to damaged trees, power outages were reported in mass by Evergy and United Electric Cooperative, and electric poles being down. 

According to United Electric Cooperative, there were in total 90 outages, 76 broken poles, and 1,658 members affected. "This storm rolled through unexpectedly, but I continue to be amazed by the quick response of our employees and the support of our membership" United Electric Cooperative's CEO Jim Bagley said. 

In Bethany, Missouri, The First Assembly of God Church has opened a shelter at 6 pm, for those affected by the storm. No proof of address is required though you are asked to bring any clothes, toiletries, bedding, and other essentials you may need for your stay. 

As of 12 pm Friday, the shelter closed but, in a press release sent out by The American Red Cross, anyone still impacted is encouraged to contact the Red Cross at 1-800-Red-Cross. 

