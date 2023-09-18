Single-Vehicle Crash in Andrew County Leaves Driver with Serious Injuries

Andrew County, MO; According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a single-vehicle crash occurred in Andrew County Missouri on Highway B on September 17th at 7:20 p.m.
The MSHP report says that Rachel Mason, an 18 year old from St. Joseph was traveling eastbound on Highway B when her vehicle began to skid.
The vehicle overturned and Mason was ejected.
The vehicle came to a rest on the southside of the roadway facing northeast on its side.
Mason was transported to Mosaic Life Care via Andrew County EMS with serious injuries.
Mason was wearing a seat belt.