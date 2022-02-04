SJPD talks safety at North Belt intersection

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) In the past six months, one St. Joseph intersection has seen at least three crashes, two deadly.
We spoke to police to find out more about the intersection at the North Shoppes entrance.
Following at least three crashes at one intersection in St. Joseph, we asked the police if it was a dangerous spot.
"It does seem like it here lately but if we break it down by how many crashes we have all over town it's not statistically a bad intersection,” Sergeant James Tonn with the St. Joseph Police Department said.
The intersection is North Belt Highway and Northridge Drive.
In the most recent, police say one person was hurt when a truck failed to yield to a Jeep.
The second happened Sunday, January 30 at the same intersection killing 20-year-old Chaz Newman.
Police say Newman was driving a motorcycle and when he t-boned an SUV.
The third was back in August when a 14-year-old Savannah boy was killed in a motorcycle crash.
"I would say the vast majority of our crashes is we’re are not paying attention," Tonn said.
Police say they’re working on that intersection to make it easier for us to slow down and help get people to pay attention.
"We actually are working with MoDOT to get change the light sequence a bit because the failure to yield with the crashes at that intersection, what a yellow flashing arrow means, as opposed to a solid green arrow or red so we are hoping by changing that up a bit it will make it more obvious to people that, 'hey, I shouldn't be crossing the road,' because it's not my turn yet," Tonn said.
Sergeant Tonn says police are doing their part to make roads safer, but it’s not a one way street.
“We can change the lights. We can do all that stuff but what it comes down to is it's the drivers whose job is to go when they are supposed to and their fault if they don't,” Tonn said.
He asks drivers to meet him halfway.
"Even on a bright sunny, summer day, we need to go the speed limit because the speed limit is there for a reason. Right? We need to pay attention to what we are doing. Don't be on the phone. We are not following too close because we don't know what that person is going to do in front of us. Even if you have the right-of-way don't assume someone sees you so look both directions before you go. Do one thing good at a time and that's driving,” Tonn said.
Police say they are currently wrapping up the investigation into the crash that killed Chaz Newman.
They say both drivers contributed to the accident and it will be up to the prosecutor's office what to do next.