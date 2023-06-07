SJPD: We do not believe this is random, authorities investigating Friday night shooting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police investigators with the St. Joseph police department tell KQ2 the shooting of the city worker who was shot multiple times near Corby Pond in St. Joseph on Friday was not a random act of violence. They are "continually pursuing all possible leads."
KQ2 received confirmation Wednesday morning, the 20-year-old white male was a “contracted employee”, who was cleaning and closing up the bathrooms that evening.
The man is a St. Joseph resident, currently the man in stable condition at a Kansas City hospital.
Officers responded to the area of 22nd Street and Northeast Parkway around 10:15 p.m. on reports of a shooting.
Police said a man had been shot and was attempting to drive himself to the hospital. The man was pulled over near 36th Street and Frederick Avenue. Officers began giving the man medical attention until an ambulance arrived.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the St. Joseph Police Department or the Tips Hotline at (816) 238-TIPS (8477).