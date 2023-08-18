SJPD's Captain Wilson Talks About Recent Arrests

St. Joseph, MO; Captain Jeff Wilson from the St. Joseph Police Department held a press conference at the department today and spoke about the recent arrests that have been conducted by the police in St. Joseph.
Captain Wilson started the conference by thanking the officers for their role in bringing the cases to a close.
The first case Wilson brought up was a homicide case from the 28th of May, 2023.
"It was a stabbing homicide that occurred in the 3000 block of Lafayette. We met some challenges in that investigation, but we were able to overcome them. It has taken an extensive amount of time, I will tell you that we have had a suspect for a period of time, but we had to put the dots together before we made an arrest" Wilson stated.
Wilson went on to explain that the sole suspect in the case was a 17 year old juvenile who was arrested yesterday, August 17th, the juvenile is currently in custody and charges can be expected in the near future.
The next case Wilson brought up was an armed robbery case from the 6th of August, 2023 at 2510 1/2 Mitchell Avenue.
"I will describe this as a home invasion, basically its a robbery in which the suspects forced their way into a residence, armed, and robbed the victim of property in their home" Wilson explained.
Wilson went on to say that they arrested two suspects from the south end of St. Joseph, one of the suspects is a 17 year old juvenile.
The second suspect in the armed robbery was 19 year old Xaviar D. Cary, both of the suspects were charged with first degree robbery and there is no bond for either suspect.
A third suspect in the armed robbery was arrested on the 17th of August, 19 year old, Rhiannon Kemmer, she was also charged with first degree robbery and there is no bond.
Finally, there was a shooting case that occurred on the 13th of August, 2023 at 2515 South 15th Street.
"It was a 27 year old white male victim in that case, that victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds as a result of the shooting. The shooting stemmed from a disturbance in which the suspect produced a firearm and the victim was shot several times" Wilson said.
Captain Wilson went on to say that the suspect in the shooting was arrested on August 17th, a 16 year old juvenile, and charges are expected soon.
Wilson went on to state that the reason all of these arrests occurred yesterday was just "when the information and everything culminated and we were able to make those arrests."
Wilson stated that the SJPD has noticed a trend of more juveniles committing crimes.
"There are more juveniles committing crime these days, and its not just St. Joseph, this is a nationwide trend that we need to bring attention to and hopefully try to mitigate and turn these juveniles around, help them turn a corner and make them understand that this is not the right path."
Wilson said that the trend of juvenile crimes are violent and involve firearms.