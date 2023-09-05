SJSD Clears the Air in Regards to Music Program

St. Joseph, MO; According to a statement from the St. Joseph School District, some misinformation has been circulated on social media about the vendors the district uses for its music program.
This statement from SJSD was released in light of a social media post by Lanham Music that said "Lanham Music is not allowed to have a display at the SJSD rental night on September 5th, but we're confident that when comparing prices and service customers will choose us over the out of town competition."
Lanham Music went on to say that they plan to pay the second month's payment for rental customers who say the phrase "keep it local".
Lanham finished the post by saying "For our current renters, refer a friend and when they give us your name at the time of renting we will make a payment on your instrument! Thank you everyone for supporting Lanham Music!"
According to the district, last spring SJSD received bids from four rental companies through a request for proposal (RFP) process in order to provide musical instruments for the band and orchestra programs.
A committee of music teachers went through the results of the 22-question survey and selected a rental company that is not located in St. Joseph.
The decision on the rental company in question was based on survey scores, instrument quality, and repair response times by the bidders.
The company that won the bid from the district was chosen because their score was significantly higher than the other three companies.
Lanham Music was not chosen for the school district's bid but parents can still make purchases through Lanham.
SJSD stated that they have "supported Lanham as a local business in various ways, including $14,961.68 worth of instrumental purchases for our Music in our Schools instruments, which service students who cannot afford instrument purchases or rentals, as well as utilizing their repair services and other instrument purchases that fit the needs of the district."
SJSD continued by saying, "SJSD is a customer of Lanham Music and will continue to do business with them in the future."
The district stated that while Lanham Music was not chosen to participate in the rental night event they have not been included in past events either.
The district also stated that no parents or students have been told where to purchase or rent instruments and have the choice of using the vendor selected by the district or choosing somewhere else.
Lanham Music made another post in response to SJSD's statement and said "A post was made yesterday that quickly took on a life of its own. The local support has been tremendous and for that we are very thankful. However it was not my intention to cast any negative attacks toward the school district, and especially cause any issues for the band and strings instructors - many of whom are good friends, tremendous people, and instructors."
Lanham continued the post by saying, "Lanham Music was allowed to submit a proposal to be included in the rental night an we were not chosen. I do believe that our community should know that we want to be included and gave it our best effort but that we won't be there. Thanks to this community we have been here 45 years and will be a fixture in the community for many more."
Lanham Music finished their post by saying "Let's be kind to one another."
According to Board policy, the Board of Education was not required to approve the agreement with the music vendor because it is not a purchase, and no taxpayer dollars will be paid to the vendor.
The RFP process has been used in the past to determine music vendors in part as a convenience to parents whose children are new to the SJSD band and orchestra programs.