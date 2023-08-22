SJSD Dismisses Class 2.5 Hours Early Due To Excessive Heat Conditions

St. Joseph, MO; The St. Joseph School District has announced school closures two and a half hours early each day from today, August 22nd through to August 24th.
This closure impacts all Elementary, Middle, and High schools, Webster, and Hillyard Technical Center.
The decision was made by the school district in response to the excessive heat conditions across the area.
According to the school district, parents of students enrolled in St. Joseph area schools should've received emails with more information.