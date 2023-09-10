 Skip to main content
Small fire causes damage to front of Westlake Ace Hardware

Westlake Ace Hardware employees and the St Joseph Fire Department cleaning up after the stores hay bale display caught fire. 

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) According to the St Joseph Fire Department, a call was placed around 3:30 pm about a fire at Westlake Ace Hardware in St Joseph. 

According to SJFD officials, the hay bale display caught on fire but the cause is currently unknown. 

Westlake Employees report there was no damage inside of the building, only large amounts of smoke and burn damage on the front. 

Westlake Ace Hardware closed for the remainder of the day but plans to reopen Monday morning. 

The two closest businesses Taco Johns and Planet Fitness did not close and reported little to no smoke coming in. 