Smokerz Outlet Fire

St. Joseph, MO; The SJFD battled a structure fire at the Smokerz Outlet last night around 8 p.m.
The Smokerz Outlet is located on 16th and Frederick in St. Joseph.
The SJFD stated that there were no injuries caused by the fire but there was heavy damage to the inside of the building caused by the smoke.
Battalion Chief David Richey spoke with KQ2 saying "When we got on scene there was smoke coming from the rear of the building, we made entry through the front door and put the fire out."
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
This is an ongoing story and it will be updated as it develops.