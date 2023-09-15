St. Joseph Celebrates 34th Annual Southside Fall Festival

People from all over St. Joe gather to celebrate the southside fall festival, and this year is no exception.
The festival is bustling with activity with kids' attractions, local food, an energetic atmosphere, and there are a variety of vendors selling all sorts of items.
You can also enjoy the company of live local bands, including Jeff Lux, Chad Elfrits, Phil Vandel, and many others.
The festival is open from 12 - 9:30 on Friday, 10 - 10 on Saturday, and 11 - 4 on Sunday. everyone is encouraged to check it out and maybe try a turkey leg.
In the event of rain this weekend, Gary Pettis, an event coordinator, states that the show must go on, unless people are drowning.
He also states in the event of a thunderstorm, live bands will not be able to play due to the possibility of their equipment malfunctioning.
Be sure to check out the Southside Fall Festival this weekend, and visit the event's Facebook page for updates and additional details.