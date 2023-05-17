 Skip to main content
Summer Reading Fun

Summer Reading Programs 2023
By: Nicole Scott

Do you need something to keep you, or your kiddos occupied this summer? Check out your local library for summer reading programs!

Savannah, MO - sign up starts May 18th at 9 a.m. at Rolling Hills Library

Maysville, MO - the program starts the second week of June at 10 a.m.

Mound City, MO - the program starts May 30th at 10 a.m.

Troy, MO - the program starts June 1st at 8 a.m. at Powell Memorial Library

St. Joseph, MO - the program starts June 3rd at 10 a.m. in the Carnegie Library

Maryville, MO - the program starts June 1st at 9 a.m.

