Suspect in custody in New York’s long-unsolved Gilgo Beach killings, sources say

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 491 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL KANSAS JOHNSON KS LINN KS MIAMI IN NORTHEAST KANSAS ATCHISON KS DONIPHAN LEAVENWORTH WYANDOTTE IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MISSOURI PETTIS SALINE IN NORTH CENTRAL MISSOURI CALDWELL CARROLL DAVIESS LIVINGSTON IN NORTHWEST MISSOURI ANDREW BUCHANAN CLINTON DEKALB IN WEST CENTRAL MISSOURI BATES CASS CLAY HENRY JACKSON JOHNSON MO LAFAYETTE PLATTE RAY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADRIAN, ATCHISON, BELTON, BRAYMER, BRECKENRIDGE, BUTLER, CAMERON, CARROLLTON, CHILLICOTHE, CLARKSDALE, CLINTON, CONCORDIA, COUNTRY CLUB VILLA, ELWOOD, EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, FORT LEAVENWORTH, GALLATIN, GLADSTONE, HAMILTON, HARRISONVILLE, HIGGINSVILLE, HIGHLAND, INDEPENDENCE, JAMESPORT, KANSAS CITY, KANSAS CITY KANSAS, KEARNEY, LA CYGNE, LANSING, LATHROP, LAWSON, LEAVENWORTH, LENEXA, LEXINGTON, LIBERTY, LOUISBURG, MARSHALL, MAYSVILLE, MOUND CITY, ODESSA, OLATHE, OSAWATOMIE, OSBORN, OVERLAND PARK, PAOLA, PARKVILLE, PLATTE CITY, PLATTSBURG, PLEASANT HILL, PLEASANTON, POLO, RAYMORE, RICH HILL, RICHMOND, RIVERSIDE, SAVANNAH, SEDALIA, SHAWNEE, ST. JOSEPH, ST. JOSEPH AIRPORT, STANLEY, STEWARTSVILLE, TROY, UNION STAR, WARRENSBURG, WATHENA, WEATHERBY LAKE, WESTON, AND WINDSOR.