Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour - Kansas City Nights

St. Joseph, MO; Taylor Swift is bringing her Eras tour to Kansas City this weekend on Friday, July 7th and Saturday, July 8th.
With the concerts just days away, a local shop in downtown St. Joseph, Narrative Home is getting in on the Eras Tour hype with their own line of Eras tour merchandise.
The concert is said to be around three hours long not including the opening performances by the band MUNA and singer songwriter Gracie Abrams.
The concerts will be performed back-to-back nights at GEHA Feild in Arrowhead Stadium.
Many fans of Taylor Swift, called Swifties, who were unable to get tickets due to the Ticketmaster fiasco of 2022 have resulted to either paying exceedingly high prices from third party sites such as Vivid Seats and Stub Hub, or trading tickets in Facebook groups dedicated to Taylor Swift using PayPal Goods and Services.
Neither of these methods has been entirely successful, ending with some fans being scammed by those claiming to be fellow fans or third-party sites selling the tickets out from under those who have already purchased.
A lot of fans have had a frustrating few months that will lead to the culmination of a concert experience that some are paying thousands of dollars to see.
Arrowhead Stadium has put a lot of policies into place to ensure safety at the concerts including: a clear bag policy, no entry into the parking lot without the proof of both a parking pass and concert tickets, as well as an alcohol policy which states that no alcohol will be sold after 11:00 pm.
A lot of fans have expressed worry over the lines at the merchandising truck and these fears are backed up by the fact that in some of the early Eras tour shows, the lines for the merchandising truck started overnight.
Some of the tour merchandise can be found online at www.taylorswift.com but other items like the Eras tour water bottle, tapestry, three-quarter grey zip up, and blue crew neck can only be purchased at the merchandising truck.