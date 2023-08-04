The FBI and Local Law Enforcement Rescued 7 Individuals in a Human Trafficking Bust

Kansas City, MO; Four children and three adults were rescued during a three-day operation to shut down a sex-trafficking ring.
The FBI worked closely with Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Kansas City, Gladstone, Joplin, Springfield, Overland Park and Wichita Police Departments as well as Sedgwick County Exploited and Missing Children's Unit.
The FBI stated that one individual was arrested on local charges.
"The FBI remains steadfast in its commitment to combatting child exploitation and human trafficking. Operation Cross Country is just one facet of the Bureau's ongoing efforts to protect the most vulnerable members of society and hold offenders accountable," the FBI said in a statement.
Across the country over 200 victims have been rescued in Operation Cross Country.