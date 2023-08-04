The Judge Who Presided over Trump's Arraignment Graduated Highschool in St. Joseph, MO

St. Joseph, MO; Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya presided over Former President Donald Trump's arraignment yesterday, August 3rd, 2023.
Trump was arraigned for his involvement in the January 6, 2021, Capitol Riot.
Trump entered a plea of not guilty to four felony charges of attempting to overturn results from the 2020 presidential election.
Judge Upadhyaya stated that Trump "shall not communicate about facts of the case with any individual known to be a witness, except with counsel or the presence of counsel."
Upadhyaya told Trump that it is a crime to "influence a juror or try to threaten or bribe a witness or retaliate against anyone" connected to the case.
Trump indicated that he understood.
Magistrate Judge Upadhyaya set the first hearing date for August 28th at 10 am ET.
Judge Upadhyaya graduated high school in 1996 from Central High School in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Judge Upadhyaya was born in Gujarat and was raised near Kansas City.
Upadhyaya graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Journalism degree from the Missouri School of Journalism and received a Bachelor of Arts degree with honors in Latin from the University of Missouri.
Upadhyaya attended Washington College of Law and graduated cum laude from American University.
Venable LLP named her Pro Bono Lawyer of the Year in 2006.
The Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project awarded Upadhyaya the Defender of Innocence Award in 2009.
From 2021 to 2022 Judge Upadhyaya served on the Committee of Grievances, she is a former co-chair of DC Bar Litigation Section Steering Committee, has served on the board of directors for DC Access to Justice Foundation and Council for Court Excellence and she is a Fellow with the American Bar Foundation.