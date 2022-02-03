Three challengers running for at-large council seats

(ST. JOSEPH Mo.) Municipal elections are less than a week away.
We continue our look at the primary election by talking with more of the candidates running for at-large seats on the St. Joseph City Council.
Today, we will meet an electrician, a new downtown resident and a coffee shop owner.
City council candidate Carl Jennings says now was the right time to make his first run for a public office.
"I'm dedicated to making our city better,” Jennings said.
The lifelong St. Joseph resident and electrician for action electric says as a member of the city council, he would focus on a few key areas.
“I would like to give our fire department and our police raises if that can be done. I'd like to clean our city up. I remember when it was the All-American City. I'd like to be that again,” Jennings said.
Jennings is on the Board of the Downtown Association and is excited about recent progress made there.
"I like downtown St. Joe. I think it's a cool place that could be a whole lot cooler. We're working on making it a whole lot better down there,” Jennings said.
Jennings says he agrees with many about the safety issues some kids have in trying to get to school.
"I'd like to see sidewalks around the schools that don't have them. My parents live down the street from Spring Garden and that's pretty dangerous with kids walking down the street and sun in their eyes,” Jennings said.
Candidate Randy Schultz recently moved to downtown St. Joseph. he says he sees the momentum of good things happening down there, but says there’s one big snag.
"If we can get that hotel renovated, fixed up, it'd be fantastic. I think that's what we need and we need to get a lot of things cleaned up with the community. With a good city council I think we can make this all work together," Schultz said.
Schultz says he also has a great view of the I-229 bridge from his home and he disagrees with those who say it needs to come down.
"It's not that big of an eyesore. It's a thoroughfare and that means business and money to the downtown, tax dollars coming to this community. That's what we need is tax dollars,” Schultz said.
On riverfront development Schultz says work needs to be done but planned cautiously.
"The river is an animal by itself. You can't control the river, the river controls you. To put a lot of investment down there, you have to make smart investments. You'd have to make the correct infrastructure down there. It may be a river walk, but you'd have to control it,” Schultz said.
And running against some incumbents in the race for city council doesn't bother him at all.
“I got in this race because I believe in St. Joseph and I believe in the city council and I believe it's time for a change and sometimes change is good,” Schultz said.
Candidate Andy Montee comes from a political family. His mother is former state auditor Susan Montee.
He is now a downtown business owner, proprietor of the Mokaska Coffee House and has ideas about how the city can help downtown to prosper more.
"I really feel like the city council could be playing a more direct role in shaping it to be not too niche of an activity or community but encourage development of grocery stores or social services, things that would make the downtown community in general a more appealing place to live and to grow,” Montee said.
Montee has followed the city's debate about how to staff and pay police and public safety workers. He has a different plan should he be elected.
"Trying to encourage other forms of safety officials who are not strictly police but might also be social service workers or other types of people who could work side by side to increase the responses and ways we are approaching community problems in general,” Montee said.
That Montee is the youngest candidate in the nine person race does not deter him. In fact, he thinks it could be an advantage.
"I do think I offer a different perspective on this that St. Joe has had a declining population for a number of years now and has become eclipsed by Platte County and the development going on south. I think a lot of that could be the way the city works to make St. Joe more attractive for young people who have either left and we want them to come back or we want them to stay there and build their families and homes here," Montee said.
In all, there are nine candidates vying for four council at-large seats.
In the primary, the top eight will advance to the April general election unless one or more of them gets at least 50 percent of the ballots cast.
Voters will get to choose four candidates of their choice.