Today is the final day to register to vote for midterm election

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The November midterm election is closing in fast and if you want your voice to be heard you need to be sure that you are registered to vote.
Today is the final day to get registered to vote for the election on November 8.
The Buchanan County Clerk's office will be open until 5:00 p.m.
To see what will be on the ballot, you can visit the Buchanan County Clerk's website to view a sample ballot.
On November 8, KQ2 will have continuous coverage of the midterm elections from across the area.