Trails West in St. Joseph Missouri: The Humble Beginnings of Taylor Swift

St. Joseph, MO; If you're a St. Joseph native then you know all about Trails West.
Trails West is an annual festival put on by the City of St. Joseph on the lawn behind the city hall, downtown.
One of the shining moments of Trails West is the live music.
Over the years many artists have played Trails West and have gone on to extreme fame and fortune.
One of those artists was Taylor Swift.
In 2007 Taylor Swift played Trails West when she had only a few big songs out like "Teardrops on My Guitar" and "Tim McGraw".
Now Taylor Swift is coming to Kansas City this weekend for the Eras Tour with 12 albums out, soon to be 13 on Friday.
Speak Now Taylor's Version comes out at midnight tonight and will be the third re-recorded album Taylor Swift has released to date. The album will feature all of the original songs as well as some 'from the vault' tracks that did not make the cut in 2010 when the original album was released.