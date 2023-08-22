 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 105 to
120 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
north central, northeast, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Overnight lows around 75 to 81
degrees each night will minimize recovery, which could
compound into heat related illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Trump’s co-defendants begin to turn themselves in at Fulton County jail

A view of the Fulton County Jail where former President Donald Trump and 18 of his allies are required to surrender and be booked.

 Cheney Orr/Reuters

(CNN) — The first two of President Donald Trump’s co-defendants surrendered at the Fulton County jail on Tuesday, setting the tone for how the defendants will be processed and how the case will progress.

John Eastman, a right-wing lawyer who advised Trump on plots to disrupt Congress’ certification of the 2020 election results, turned himself in at the jail on Tuesday, shortly after Scott Hall, a bail bondsman in Atlanta.

They had signed a bond agreement with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Monday. Hall was given an inmate identification number and released after spending roughly an hour at the jail on Tuesday.

Willis has charged Trump and 18 of co-defendants of participating in schemes to meddle with Georgia’s election results.

All 19 defendants are expected to surrender ahead of a Friday deadline set by Willis when she unveiled last week’s sweeping indictment over attempts to overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss to Joe Biden.

Trump, who agreed to a $200,000 bond on Monday, said he plans to turn himself in on Thursday. His attorneys met with the district attorney’s office on Monday before the bond package was finalized.

Eastman devised and promoted a six-step plan for Pence to overturn Biden’s election victory while presiding over the Electoral College certification on January 6. He also urged Georgia state lawmakers to appoint fake GOP electors to replace the legitimate slate of Democratic electors. A bipartisan array of legal scholars have said Eastman’s schemes were unconstitutional.

Eastman was also referenced, though not explicitly by name, as an unindicted co-conspirator in special counsel Jack Smith’s federal election subversion case against Trump.

“I am here today to surrender to an indictment that should never have been brought,” Eastman said in a statement Tuesday. “It represents a crossing of the Rubicon for our country, implicating the fundamental First Amendment right to petition the government for redress of grievances.”

