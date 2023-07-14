Two Kansas Men Convicted of Kidnapping and Torturing a Victim in Wyandotte County

Kansas City, Kan; David Carr, 36 of Kansas City and James Poterbin, 47 of Edwardsville were found guilty of kidnapping, firearm, and drug charges by a federal jury in February of 2023.
On July 6, 2023, a United States District judge sentenced Carr to life in prison and Poterbin to 40 years.
In 2019, Poterbin and Carr believed a woman had stolen drug money from them, so they kidnapped her boyfriend and held him for ransom. While they held the boyfriend, they shot, beat, and stabbed him, before leaving him for dead.
After the man was discovered by a third-party Carr ordered that the house where they tortured the victim be burned to the ground which endangered the lives of the surrounding neighbors as well as authorities.
The FBI and the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department investigated this case.