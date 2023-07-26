 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
9 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central
Missouri.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Two Suspects Arrested in Grundy County Following an Incident in Chillicothe Tuesday Night

Police Lights

Chillicothe, MO; On Tuesday, July 25th at 7:13 pm officers responded to the 500 block of Mohawk Road in Chillicothe, a male suspect was threatening another male and his child with a firearm.

When police arrived on scene, the suspect was gone.

At 8:05, officers found the suspect vehicle in the 2600 block of Washington Street.

Officers discovered that there was a warrant out for the suspect and attempted to make contact but the individuals in the vehicle did not comply.

A female finally exited the vehicle and a male with a firearm got into the driver's seat and took off in the vehicle, hitting an officer with the vehicle in the process. Shots were fired by officers at the vehicle. 

Officers pursued the vehicle into Grundy County where Grundy County Sheriff's officials and Missouri State Highway Patrol officers assisted in the arrest of the suspect. 

The 28-year-old female was arrested on charges of accessory to burglary, armed criminal action, child endangerment, and assault.

The 25-year-old male was arrested with charges of a parole warrant, warrants for possession and resisting arrest, burglary, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, assault second degree, child endangerment, tampering with a motor vehicle, assault on an officer, and resisting arrest. 

This is an ongoing investigation which will be handled by Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H in St. Joseph. 

