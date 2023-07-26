Two Suspects Arrested in Grundy County Following an Incident in Chillicothe Tuesday Night

Chillicothe, MO; On Tuesday, July 25th at 7:13 pm officers responded to the 500 block of Mohawk Road in Chillicothe, a male suspect was threatening another male and his child with a firearm.
When police arrived on scene, the suspect was gone.
At 8:05, officers found the suspect vehicle in the 2600 block of Washington Street.
Officers discovered that there was a warrant out for the suspect and attempted to make contact but the individuals in the vehicle did not comply.
A female finally exited the vehicle and a male with a firearm got into the driver's seat and took off in the vehicle, hitting an officer with the vehicle in the process. Shots were fired by officers at the vehicle.
Officers pursued the vehicle into Grundy County where Grundy County Sheriff's officials and Missouri State Highway Patrol officers assisted in the arrest of the suspect.
The 28-year-old female was arrested on charges of accessory to burglary, armed criminal action, child endangerment, and assault.
The 25-year-old male was arrested with charges of a parole warrant, warrants for possession and resisting arrest, burglary, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, assault second degree, child endangerment, tampering with a motor vehicle, assault on an officer, and resisting arrest.
This is an ongoing investigation which will be handled by Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H in St. Joseph.