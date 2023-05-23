United Way Calls for Volunteers and Books for Reading Programs

United Way is calling for volunteers to read with children this summer through United Way Reading Adventure and for books to be given to elementary children through a variety of United Way programs.

To connect children with a reading volunteer during the summer, United Way will partner with the following programs:

1) Best Summer Camp school-age summer childcare program.

2) YMCA school-age summer childcare program.

3) InterServ Mitchell Woods school-age childcare program.

4) Noyes Home for Children.

5) Bartlett Center Youth Program.

Each program is held at a different time, and volunteers are needed in June, July and August to read with students. At each session, volunteers will read with small groups of students for approximately 35 minutes and at some sites volunteers will read with two different groups of students for a total of 70 minutes.

Volunteers can sign up to read once, a few times or on a regular schedule. Students in the United Way Reading Adventure program will also receive books throughout the summer to encourage reading at home, and United Way distributes books through several programs to help build home libraries, so new and gently used books for children ages 6-12 are needed as well.

Launched in 2011, United Way Reading Adventure works to help students maintain their reading skills over the summer months when school is out as well as help students improve reading skills during the school year. Nearly 500 people have volunteered for United Way Reading Adventure since 2011. The program follows a model that has been successfully used by HOPE Outreach Ministries, Inc. for many years.

Individuals and organizations interested in volunteering to read or donating books can contact Jodi Flurry at 816-364-2381 or jodi.flurry@stjosephunitedway.org or register online at stjosephunitedway.org.

United Way of Greater St. Joseph is a non-profit agency that improves lives in the areas of education, health and financial stability by harnessing the caring power of community. United Way supports 17 local Partner Agencies and operates seven Initiatives. You can LIVE UNITED by giving, advocating and volunteering. To learn more, visit stjosephunitedway.org and follow @UnitedWayStJoe on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Snapchat.