Update: Kansas Man Found Safe

Update: Michael Camp, 74, was found safe by the Butler County Sheriff's Department. The silver alert has been canceled.
Sedgewick County, KS; Wichita and Kansas authorities put out a silver alert for 74-year-old Michael A. Camp.
Camp was last seen at his residence around 3 am on Thursday, June 22. He is driving a dark blue 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe, Kansas license plate 777COJ. He may be in the Butler, Kansas area.
Camp is a white male, 5 feet 11 inches. He weighs around 200 pounds and has brown eyes, white hair, and Alzheimer's disease.
If you see Camp or have information about him, call Wichita police department at 316-268-4111.