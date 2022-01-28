UPDATE: Missing endangered child has been located safe

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) UPDATE: Kyden Nielfen has been located safely. No further details are currently available.
This is a developing story, stay tune to KQ2 for further updates.
Police are searching for an endangered child and a suspect last seen with the child.
1-year-old Kyden Nielfen was last seen around 3:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Yale Street in St, Joseph.
Kyden is 3' tall, 35 pounds, light complexion has curly hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing a gray and black hoodie with black sleeves and the chest portion is gray, gray sweatpants with camp print on the sides. The pants also have a red logo, may also be wearing one green croc.
The suspect, Tyler Eugene Mozee was last seen running east on Yale Street from the 200 block with the child in his arms at approximately 3:45 a.m.
Mozee was last seen wearing a dark gray hoodie with black sweatpants, black tennis shoes with white souls.
He has brown eyes, dark complexion, long dreadlocks and his top teeth are gold.
He is 6' 3" and weighs approximately 230 to 250 pounds.
If you have any information, please contact the St. Joseph Police Department at 816-271-4777 or 816-271-5336.