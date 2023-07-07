Welcome Chiefs Signs Available While Supplies Last

St. Joseph, MO; The St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau has Welcome Chiefs signs available for free.
The signs will be available from 11 am to 7 pm or until supplies last on Monday June 10th at the St. Joseph Visitors Center located in the East Hills Library at 502 North Woodbine.
There is a limit of two signs per person.
"We’re not expecting signs to last the full day,” stated Christian Mengel, Director of Communications & Marketing at the St. Joseph Convention & Visitors Bureau. “This is only the third year of handing out these signs, and they were gone fairly quick the first two years. Given that this will technically be our first time hosting the Chiefs as reigning champs, we know these are going to go fast.”
The signs for this year have the same design as the signs that were handed out in previous years.
“If you’ve saved signs from either of the last two years, I recommend putting those back out on display to make it easier for people who have missed out in the past to be able to get one,” Mengel said. “They’re the same signs, and our community looks better the more spread out they can be, and the more residents and businesses can participate.”