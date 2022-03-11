Western scores 111 points, claim victory in central regional game

(HAYS, Ks.) When it rains, it pours.
The Griffons scored 111 points in their first game of the Central Regional tournament to defeat Southwestern Oklahoma State, 111-77.
This was the first NCAA post-season appearance for the Griffons since 2016.
The 7-seed Griffons scored 50 points in the first half the run-and-gun quarterfinal game to upset the Great American Conference regular season and post-season tournament champions who is the 2-seed in the Central Regional.
“I thought we took great shots," said Western Head Coach Candi Whitaker. "They were open. They were in rhythm from people that we have a ton of confidence in shooting it and they shot it with confidence.”
The Griffons squad made 15 3s and six players finished in double digits. But it was Brionna Budgetts who led the afternoon for the Griffons with 19 points.
“It was just having the confidence to knock down over shots when I'm open. And obviously they can guard screens very well. So just taking opportunities that they give me," said Budgetts.
The Griffons led the Bulldogs in nearly every category, including 53 bench points and 33 assists.
“We just ran the court and the other girls were just getting open and I was finding them I was able to find them. They're good. They’re good at running the court, I can tell you that much," said Alyssa Bonilla who finished the game with 7 assists.
“We're so deep this year," Whitaker explained. "It gives us a lot of luxury to play at a high tempo, which is what we've done and when you don't have that bench, you know it shows.”
Brionna Budgetts finished with 19 points, followed by Jaeylen Haggard and Connie Clarke with 15. Mychaell Gray added 13 points, Corbyn Cunningham put up 12 and Mary Fultz finished with 11.
Friday's win marks the first NCAA tournament win for Western since 2001.
The Griffons will face MIAA foe Nebraska Kearney in the semi-final game. Tip-off is at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Gene Memorial Coliseum in Hays, Ks.