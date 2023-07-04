What Can You Do to Prepare for The Taylor Swift Concerts This Weekend in Kansas City

Kansas City, MO; Taylor Swift is bringing her Eras tour to Kansas City this weekend, and there is a lot of cool stuff happening in the area leading up to the shows.

On July 5th, Bar K is having a Taylor Swift Trivia Night, cost is free for members, but nonmembers have a $10 fee for the first dog and $5 each for any additional dogs. Bar K Trivia Tuesday - Bar K (barkdogbar.com)

Taylor Fest will be July 6th at Recordbar. Doors are at 8 pm and the show starts at 9 pm. Tickets are $27.76, and you must be 18 or older to attend. Taylor Fest Tickets | $27.76 | Jul 6 @ recordBar, Kansas City | DICE

Union Station is having a laser light show this weekend from the 6th through the 8th. Tickets are $5 for Union Station Members and $10 for nonmembers. On the 6th and 7th, a show will be played at 4 pm, 6 pm, 7 pm, 8 pm, and 9 pm. On the 8th a show will be played at 6, 7, and 8 pm. Laser Taylor Swift - Planetarium (unionstation.org)

Boulevard Brewing Co. is having a "guided tasting" on July 6th at 6 pm. Tickets are $26 each and you get a flight of 6 beers, a signature koozie and a pair of sunglasses. Rec Deck - Boulevard Brewing Company

In Smithville, Missouri a pop-up Eras tour event will be held on July 6th from 4 pm to 8 pm at The Raising Rust Event Center. This event will feature temporary tattoos and stickers, snacks, and a photo booth. Tickets cost $20 each and there are two times you can purchase for entry, 4 pm and 6 pm. The Eras Tour- Taylor Swift Pop-Up Event (usesession.com)

On July 6th at 6 pm, J. Reiger and Co. will be having Eras inspired cocktails, local vendors, and a photobooth. They will be playing Taylor Swift's discography exclusively and will be exchanging friendship bracelets. Electric Park Garden Bar (jriegerco.com)

For those who didn't get tickets to the Eras tour, Crossroad's Hotel is having a Taylor Swift Experience all day on July 7th and 8th. There will be themed cocktails, and a chance to show off your Eras outfits. Percheron Rooftop Bar In Kansas City, MO | Crossroads Hotel Bar (crossroadshotelkc.com)

The West Bottoms stores will be open from 9 am to 6 pm this weekend to help fans find the piece de resistance for their Eras outfits. Shopping - HISTORIC WEST BOTTOMS 12TH ST BRIDGE ENTERTAINMENT DISTRICT

The Cherry Bomb Tattoo Company in Lees Summit will be doing a Taylor Swift flash tattoo event on the 6th, 7th, and 8th. The event will be first come, first serve. Tattoos will be anywhere from $80 to $100, and customers will have to choose from a list of predesigned art. Best Tattoo Shop In Lee's Summit | The Cherry Bomb Tattoo Co | Lee's Summit

Additionally, Fans who have both tickets to the show and a parking pass will be "Tay-gating" before the concerts on July 7th and 8th. Guests can tailgate for free if they have tickets and parking passes or there is the option to attend the VIP tailgate party which guests will have to buy tickets for, the lowest of which is on sale for $57. The VIP tailgate party will be held in Lot M of Arrowhead Stadium three hours before the concert and will include food, drinks, and games. Taylor Swift Tailgate Tickets Kansas City (GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium) - Jul 7, 2023 at 2:30pm | SeatGeek