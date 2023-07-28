 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with afternoon heat index
values between 105 and 112 Degrees.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Woman Rescued from Water

  • Updated
  • 0
By: Nicole Scott

St. Joseph, MO; A woman was rescued from the Missouri River near 1616 Stockyard Expressway in St. Joseph today by Buchanan County EMS, Port Authority workers, and the St. Joseph Fire Department. 

Battalion Chief Paris Jenkins stated that according to the victim, she was swimming but when workers went to pull her from the water, she handed them a fishing pole.

Chief Jenkins credits much of the rescue to the Port Authority workers who pulled the woman out from between a barge and a tug so that she could be reached by fire rescue workers. 

The woman was given to Buchanan County EMS workers when they arrived on scene. 

