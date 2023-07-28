Woman Rescued from Water

St. Joseph, MO; A woman was rescued from the Missouri River near 1616 Stockyard Expressway in St. Joseph today by Buchanan County EMS, Port Authority workers, and the St. Joseph Fire Department.
Battalion Chief Paris Jenkins stated that according to the victim, she was swimming but when workers went to pull her from the water, she handed them a fishing pole.
Chief Jenkins credits much of the rescue to the Port Authority workers who pulled the woman out from between a barge and a tug so that she could be reached by fire rescue workers.
The woman was given to Buchanan County EMS workers when they arrived on scene.