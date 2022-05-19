"Touch-a-Truck" event to be held at Rolling Hills Library

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Big trucks, and emergency vehicles are rolling to Rolling Hills Library next week.

The library announced the Touch-a-Truck event.

Kids will be able to get their hands on a variety of emergency and work vehicles next Tuesday at the Belt branch of the Rolling Hills Library.

Vehicles will be on display from 4 to 6 p.m. in the south parking lot.

The event is free and open to the public.

Some of the vehicles on display will be a Buchanan county ambulance, St. Joseph police car, a fire truck, and more.