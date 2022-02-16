Travel NICU nurses have unique experience

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Nurses are critical to the health care field, but many are reconsidering their careers as nurses because of the pandemic.
However there's one type of job in nursing that has gained more interest since the pandemic began.
"I've been traveling since May of last year and I've just been to Nebraska and then here in Virginia we've been here for five months," NICU travel nurse Mimi Ho said.
Lani Bamfield and Mimi Ho are graduates of the Missouri Western State nursing program, and finished a few years before the pandemic hit. Their careers as travel nurses have kept them busy.
"Health care doesn't stop for the pandemic or anything else. All the health care workers were still going to work, most working overtime. We were still super busy working four to five shifts per week just to cover the needs," NICU travel nurse Lani Bamfield said.
They work as NICU nurses, and their experience on an airplane to Hawaii was something they describe as unusual. They helped a woman give birth to a baby on the plane when she didn't even know she was pregnant.
"It just was kind of a freak thing that happened to us on our way to Hawaii," Mimi said.
They say the burnout many nurses are feeling has possibly made nursing students rethink their choice for a career.
"It's pretty public that a lot of nurses are pretty burned out and I don't know if that's kind of deterring new students from becoming nurses. It's been a hard profession to kind of stick with right now," Mimi said.
But they say if you are passionate about a career in nursing or healthcare to not stop pursuing it just because of the pandemic.
"I've always thought it was worth being a nurse even through this pandemic. It's been hard but I know that this is what my passion is and that doesn't change with the pandemic," Mimi said.
"There are a lot of things to do in the nursing world and as far as the pandemic, yes it is scary but like I said there a lot of ways you can go with nursing," Lani said.