Trenton High School evacuated following call about suspicious item on Wednesday

(TRENTON, Mo.) Students at Trenton High School were evacuated after law enforcement received a call about a suspicious item at the school on Wednesday.
According to a press release from the Trenton Police Department, the Communication Center at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center received a phone call about a suspicious item at Trenton High School at 1:39 p.m. on March 30.
Based on Trenton R-9 protocols, students were evacuated and released from predetermined safe locations to parents or guardians.
The buildings were deemed to be safe following a search by law enforcement officers and specially trained canines.
The incident is still under investigation.
Trenton Police were assisted by the Grundy County Sheriff's Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kansas City International Airport Police, and the Kansas City Police Department. The Trenton Fire Department and Grundy County Ambulance Service also assisted law enforcement.