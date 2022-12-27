 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Troop H reports zero traffic fatalities over holiday weekend

  • 0
Missouri State Highway Patrol

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Troop H from the Missouri State Highway Patrol recorded no traffic fatalities over the holiday weekend. 

There were 19 crashes and eight injuries reported within Troop H's area between December 23 and December 26. Two DWI arrests were also made. 

Across the state, the highway patrol reported three traffic fatalities, 84 crash injuries and 206 crashes. 

There were also 52 DWI arrests made in Missouri. 