Troop H reports zero traffic fatalities over holiday weekend

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Troop H from the Missouri State Highway Patrol recorded no traffic fatalities over the holiday weekend.
There were 19 crashes and eight injuries reported within Troop H's area between December 23 and December 26. Two DWI arrests were also made.
Across the state, the highway patrol reported three traffic fatalities, 84 crash injuries and 206 crashes.
There were also 52 DWI arrests made in Missouri.
Troop H Holiday Traffic Statistics from 12/23 - 12/26:— MSHP Troop H (@MSHPTrooperH) December 27, 2022
