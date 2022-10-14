 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 020, 021, 022, 023, 025, 028, 029, 030, 031, 102,
103, AND 104...

The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to
7 PM CDT this evening.

The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM
CDT Friday.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 025, 057, 060, 102, 103,
104, and 105.Fire weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006,
011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 020, 021, 022, 023, 028, 029, 030,
031, 037, 038, 043, 044, 053, and 054.

* WIND...Gusty westerly winds expected Friday afternoon, with
sustained speeds of 15 to 25 mph and wind gusts to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY...Relative humidity falling to 20-25 percent Friday
afternoon.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Trump does not say whether he will comply with subpoena in written response to January 6 committee

On October 14, former President Donald Trump does not say whether he will comply with the subpoena by the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill insurrection. Trump is seen here in Arizona on October 9.

 Mario Tama/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump on Friday does not say whether he will comply with the subpoena by the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill insurrection, in a lengthy response to the committee posted on Truth Social.

In a letter addressed to committee chairman Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, the former President doubles down on fraudulent claims that the 2020 election was stolen and insists the committee should have instead looked into these claims.

At what is expected to be the final public hearing before the midterms, the House select committee voted to subpoena Trump on Thursday.

CNN reached out to representatives for Trump for an answer on whether he'll comply with the subpoena.

CNN also has reached out to the committee for response to Trump's comments.

Trump lays blame on DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for not utilizing the National Guard. As CNN has previously reported, the speaker of the House is not in charge of Capitol security. That's the responsibility of the Capitol Police Board, which oversees the US Capitol Police and approves requests for National Guard assistance.

The former President also provided a series of attachments to the response -- including aerial photos of the crowds at the rally on January 6, 2021, and a list of alleged election issues in various states.

New exclusive footage from January 6 that was provided to CNN shows Pelosi and other bipartisan lawmakers scrambling to have the National Guard activated as rioters attack the Capitol.

One of Trump's former acting chiefs of staff, Mick Mulvaney told CNN's "New Day" on Friday that he doubted Trump would comply with the subpoena.

"I don't think there's any chance he's actually going to do that," Mulvaney told CNN's Brianna Keilar. "Is he, is he thinking about it? Sure. That's his nature. Does he want to tell his side of the story? He does. There's no way that he's actually going to testify. This is not -- keep in mind, this is a legislative process. This is Congress. This is not the Department of Justice."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Shania Shelton contributed to this report.

