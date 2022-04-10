Tulip Trot 5K in honor of World Parkinson's Awareness Day

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) In honor of World Parkinson's Awareness Day people went to participate in the Tulip Trot 5K.
The race put on by the Freudenthal Center for Parkinson's was held at the Remington Nature Center Sunday afternoon. About 235 people participated and the race had over 30 sponsors.
The center hopes to raise about 5 to $6,000, which helps the center operate since it's completely funded through donations and fundraisers.
"This is our third year, it's the second year in a row that we've been able to do it because of COVID. And this is the second year that we've done the tulip trot. And today is World Parkinson's Awareness Day. So that's why we chose this day, to try to bring awareness as much as possible to the disease, and to the people that are suffering from this disease and how we can help them," Freudenthal Center for Parkinson's executive director Stephanie Stewart said.
Stewart also says the Freudenthal Center staff is made up of unpaid volunteers and that the center is completely free.