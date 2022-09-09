Two arrested in suspected fentanyl seizure

(ATCHISON, Ks.) Two people were arrested last week, after pills suspected of containing fentanyl were found in an Atchison County, Kansas hotel.
The sheriff's department posting on social media that deputies executed a search warrant at the Super 8 hotel in Atchison and found more than 130 pills suspected of containing fentanyl.
Two people were arrested on the scene for distribution of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and no drug tax stamp.
The department also wanting to warn people of the dangers of fentanyl and attached a photo from the DEA warning of what is called "rainbow fentanyl, which has been found in 18 states and marketed towards children and young people.