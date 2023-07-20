Two charged following Wednesday pursuit in Buchanan and Platte Counties

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two people have been charged following a pursuit that ended in northern Platte County on Wednesday.
The St. Joseph Police Department confirmed that Cordelle Mondaine Jr., 30, and Sayley Wilfong, 19, were arrested after a pursuit that ended two miles south of Route Z near Camden Point.
According to court documents, Mondaine was driving a tan GMC Yukon and reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour during the pursuit. Court documents also state that Wilfong allegedly fired several shots at a state trooper.
The probable cause statement shows that Mondaine told law enforcement he did not stop because he was high on Ecstasy.
The probable cause statement adds that Wilfong told law enforcement she was "not shooting to kill."
Mondaine has been charged with felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and resisting arrest.
Wilfong has been charged with a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.
Both are scheduled to appear in court on July 24.