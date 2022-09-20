Two in custody following Sunday standoff

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) New details regarding the six hour standoff in St. Joseph Sunday night.
According to the police department, around 6:30 p.m. officers received information that 31-year-old Blake Kretzer was at a residence on the 1100 block of North 19th Street.
Police went to check for Kretzer, who was wanted on felony warrants, and found a stolen vehicle from another jurisdiction that was suspected to be used in a felony crime earlier in the day.
Another man was involved in the crime and was suspected of being armed.
The Special Response Team was requested and a search warrant was obtained after Kretzer and the other man refused to come out of the house.
Kretzer surrendered and was arrested.
After four hours, the second man, a 31-year-old, was taken into custody and arrested on investigative charges.