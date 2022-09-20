 Skip to main content
Two in custody following Sunday standoff

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) New details regarding the six hour standoff in St. Joseph Sunday night.

According to the police department, around 6:30 p.m. officers received information that 31-year-old Blake Kretzer was at a residence on the 1100 block of North 19th Street.

Police went to check for Kretzer, who was wanted on felony warrants, and found a stolen vehicle from another jurisdiction that was suspected to be used in a felony crime earlier in the day.

Another man was involved in the crime and was suspected of being armed.

The Special Response Team was requested and a search warrant was obtained after Kretzer and the other man refused to come out of the house.

Kretzer surrendered and was arrested.

After four hours, the second man, a 31-year-old, was taken into custody and arrested on investigative charges.

 