Two injured in Worth County Crash

(WORTH COUNTY, Mo.) One person is in serious condition following a crash in Worth County earlier this afternoon.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 52-year-old Bertsel Tate was driving westbound on Missouri 246, when the towed unit began to fishtail and went off the right side of the road.
Officials said Tate returned to the road and crossed the centerline.
The towed unit detached and came to a stop.
The vehicle struck the ditch and overturned.
Tate was taken to Mosaic hospital in Maryville with moderate injuries.
A passenger, 49-year-old Stephanie Tate was life flighted to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries.