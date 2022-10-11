Two juveniles injured in rollover crash Tuesday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two female juveniles were injured after they were ejected from their vehicle in a rollover crash on 371 Highway Tuesday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2005 Jeep Liberty was traveling south on Missouri 371.
The driver was fixing her hair allowing the passenger to control the vehicle.
The passenger lost control of the vehicle, when the driver attempted to regain control, they overcorrected.
The Jeep crossed the centerline, travelled off the east side of the road and struck an embankment.
The vehicle overturned and impacted the pavement on Barnett Road before overturning again and struck an embankment on the south side of Barnett Road. It continued to overturn multiple times before coming to rest on its top.
The driver and passenger were both ejected.
Neither were wearing their seat belts.
They were both taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care with moderate injuries.