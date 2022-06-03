Two local Special Olympics athletes going to USA National Games

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two athletes from the St. Joseph area are competing on the big stage next week.
"My 17 years of you know competing, and I'm going to try to make St. Joe proud," track and field athlete Leah Shoemaker said.
The Special Olympics of Missouri has over 16,000 athletes and offers 16 sports. The local branch is sending two athletes to the U.S.A National Games in Orlando, Florida.
"I've been training for like, maybe 20 years," powerlifter Tanner Hrenchir said.
Shoemaker competes in track and Hrenchir is a powerlifter. Before they fly out Saturday morning, the local Special Olympics office, family, friends and supporters gathered at Hy-Vee on Friday afternoon to give them a sendoff celebration.
"Well, my heart like this is my family of Special Olympics. We have respect and good attitude. And it's all about us and our families and I just want to be happy for them so it means a lot for me," Hrenchir said.
Everyone had poppers for them when they walked out and into the limousine that was ready to take them to the Kansas City Airport.
They both explain what being a Special Olympics athlete means to them and how special it feels to compete at the national level after all their years of training and hard work.
"I've been doing this for 31 years and it's close to my heart because I love doing it so much," Hrenchir said.
"Special Olympics to me, it changes people's lives and changed my life for 17 years. I love it. For me to love Special Olympics, it makes my heart grow bigger and bigger each time," Shoemaker said.
The games are from the 5th to the 12th. The Special Olympics of Missouri is taking a total of 97 athletes to Orlando.