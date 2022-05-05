Two Mosaic Hospice workers given awards

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two Mosaic Hospice workers received awards Wednesday in recognition of their hard work ethic.
Missouri Hospice and Palliative Association gave the Heart of Hospice Award to Jason Atkinson and Rosemary Runde for their work giving the best care to hospice patients.
An award ceremony was hosted over Zoom for the two winners who didn't know they were receiving these awards. Jason Atkinson won the Missouri Hospice and Palliative Association Employee Award, and Rosemary Runde won the Missouri and Palliative Association Hospice Aid Award.
"I'm very honored. Yes, we have a great team that we work with and, cover each other and support each other. From the top to the bottom of this organization. Recognizing everybody, our hard workers and team players," Runde said.
"You know, just being a case manager for hospice over the last actually 16 years, I've been with the organization for 26 just at this point, it doesn't feel like a job. I mean, I just come to work, I love to do my job. And I love my team. I love caring for patients," Atkinson said.
Atkinson was also named Nurse of the Year for the hospital last year. The CEO was also at the awards ceremony to thank them for their work and congratulate them.