Two northwest interstate rest areas to permanently close by end of week

(PLATTE COUNTY, Mo.) Two Northwest Missouri rest areas will be closed by the end of the week.
The Missouri Department of Transportation is permanently closing the Southbound I-29 rest stop near Dearborn and the Southbound I-35 rest area near Lathrop to begin converting the facilities.
The project will begin Thursday, March 16, and the rest areas, including parking, will be closed that morning.
MoDOT Northwest District Engineer Marty Liles says this new facility is a necessity for safety as 87 of the 141 rest area sites in Missouri are at or above capacity during peak hours.
"There's just not enough truck parking in the region on our interstates that are heavy traveled roads, so we know that they've been needing this. And we see the evidence of that when they park on those shoulder...and they tear those up anyway when they're parking there," said Liles. "We want to try and find a good place for them to park where they get some good rest, so they can actually provide safety as you're driving down the roadway."
MoDOT has contracted with Emery, Sapp & Sons on this $3.8 million project.
The project is expected to be completed by the end of October 2023.
For more information about the rest area projects and to sign up for project email updates, click here.