Two people injured following motorcycle crash Tuesday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday morning.
St. Joseph police say the motorcycle was traveling east on Frederick and the SUV was traveling west on Frederick.
The SUV attempted to turn south onto 36th street when the two vehicles collided.
The motorcycle struck the passenger side of the SUV.
Both drivers were taken to Mosaic Life Care by ambulance with moderate injuries.
Police say they are still investigating the cause of the accident.