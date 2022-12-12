Two seats opening on St. Joseph School Board

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The search for the next two members of the St. Joseph Board of Education has already begun.
Current incumbents Rick Gilmore and Phil Vandel will not be running for reelection, leaving two seats open on the board.
Elections for the three-year term will be on the April 4th, 2023 ballot.
So far two candidates have declared they will be in the running this spring, Whitney Lanning and Shawn Harper.
We sat down with the contenders to find out why they decided to run for election.
“We need to make sure that kids can read and write when they graduate. And how about let's start funneling kids into vocational technical school so that when they finish high school, they can be enrolled in that apprenticeship program? Because there's going to be a lot of infrastructure growth in the next generation,” said Shawn Harper, St. Joseph School Board Candidate.
“I am a proud public school product, I went to public school, my family are all teachers and administrators. And so I really understand the issues that teachers are facing right now and the students and their families. And so I really just want to advocate for supporting our staff and supporting our students and saving our high schools,” said Whitney Lanning, St. Joseph School Board Candidate.
Filing for candidacy is still open now through December 27th.
The full list of qualifications to run can be found here.