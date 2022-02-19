Two seriously injured after Saturday morning fire

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two people were seriously injured after a house fire Saturday morning.
The Saint Joseph Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 27-hundred block of Jackson Street a little after 8 AM Saturday morning.
According to fire inspector Steve Henrichson, two people were inside their home when it caught on fire and called 9-1-1 from inside the house. The 2 alarm fire started in the front of the house.
Henrichson said the homeowners were elderly and were first taken to mosaic with injuries, but were then life-flighted to KU Medical Center in Kansas City because of the severity of their injuries.
One police officer was also taken to Mosaic for treatment after smoke inhalation and one firefighter was hit but ended up feeling okay according to Henrichson.
Henrichson also said because of how much damage the fire caused and how much water they had to use to put it out, any evidence that could've determined what started the fire is likely destroyed.