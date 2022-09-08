Two suspects arrested for stealing vehicles

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Buchanan County Sheriff's Department is investigating reports of stolen vehicles in the area.
According to a news release from the sheriff's office, deputies responded to creek crossing around 4:30 Wednesday morning on a report of people attempting to break into vehicles.
Two males, a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old, were located and had just stolen another vehicle in Creek Crossing.
They had been into at least one other vehicle and had stolen items.
The suspects attempted to leave in the stolen vehicle.
Deputies spike stripped the vehicle, deflating the tires, but the suspects continued to flee.
The St. Joseph Police Department located the vehicle after he had crashed.
While car break-ins can often be random and unpredictable, there are many precautionary steps you can take.